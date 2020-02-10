|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" J. Rathburn, age 66, of Ashville, passed away at home Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
She was born on April 7, 1953 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Robert Vern and Constance Helen (Hille) Speicher.
Cindy was a volunteer for Harrison Township Fire Department for a number of years before it became a paid department, and had worked at the former Annie's Flowers. She attended St. Joseph's School through the eighth grade, then Teays Valley High School her freshman year, and was a 1972 graduate of St. Clairsville High School.
Survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary E. Rathburn; son, Jeffrey (Rachel) Rathburn of Willard; daughter, Ashlee Schiff and her fiance' Rex Cockrell of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Jenna, Jace, Joanna, Braley and Eli; brother, Robert Jr. (Jackie) Speicher of Henrysburg; sisters, Pam Stewart of Barnesville, Judy (Lloyd) McManus of Morristown, and Debbie (Mike) Withers of St. Clairsville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Cindy's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville for a time of reflection.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Reber Hill Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Ohio Health/Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 11, 2020