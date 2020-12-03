1/1
Cynthia Lynn (Hill) Weiss
1972 - 2020
Cynthia Lynn (Hill) Weiss, 48, of Circleville left us on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Cindy was born on June 10, 1972 in Circleville to Loretta (Grey) Davis and Bishop Hill.
Cindy was a loving wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She graduated from Logan Elm High School in 1990. Cindy was always the first one to go out of her way to help anyone who needed it. She was always the life on the party, and no matter the circumstance made everyone around her so happy and filled with uncontrollable laughter. She loved spending time with her family and friends all while creating memories we will forever cherish. Cindy found her joy in taking care of her family and was truly an amazing woman.
Cindy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dutch and Beatrice Gray, Bishop and Effie Hill, father, Tedd Davis. She is survived by her loving husband; Adam Weiss, children; Mason (Melanie) Galloway, Madilyn Galloway, Kaitlyn Galloway, Ciera Weiss, and Chloe Weiss, mother; Loretta Davis, grandchildren, Thea and Elva Galloway, sister; Valorie (Todd) Huffman and their children; Austin (Selena) Huffman, Michaella (David) Delacio, as well as, countless other family and friends. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital for everything they have done. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the go fund me to help with Cindy's final expenses. Calling hours were Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
