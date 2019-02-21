Dale Franklin McAfee, 85, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on February 21 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 19, 1933, in Whisler, the son of the late Merle and Dollie (Caldwell) McAfee.



Dale is survived by his loving children, Sherry Fox, Jeff (Dennise) McAfee, and Bruce (Jane) McAfee, all of Kingston; grandchildren, Carla (Dave) French, James Fox III, Megan Lunsford, and Ashley McAfee; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished. In addition to his parents,



Dale is preceded in death by his brother, Darl McAfee, and infant sister, Marcella McAfee.



Dale graduated from Pickaway High School Class of 1952. Dale proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Dean's Potato Chips, Logan Elm Schools as a bus driver for many years, and retired from Kenworth of Chillicothe. He thoroughly enjoyed farming and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.



Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Keith Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Meade Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Dale's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.