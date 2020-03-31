Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Dallas E. McNichols


1941 - 2020
Dallas E. McNichols Obituary
Dallas E. McNichols, 79, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020.
He was born Feb. 8, 1941 to George "Lemuel" McNichols and Nina (Hart) McNichols.
He was preceded in death by parents; son, Todd McNichols; stepmother, Ida "Mae" McNichols; siblings, Norman "Jack", Albert "Dude", Imogene "Genie" McNichols and Virginia "Genny" Nelson.
In 1961, he married the love of his life, Marilyn "Jane" McNichols, who survives.
He is also survived by his children, Pam (Skip Greeno) Fout, Jeff (Jackie), Barry (Pam) McNichols, Brenda (Matt) Anderson and Cheryl (Brian Keith) Ward; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Elaine) and Gerald McNichols, Barb (George) Myers, Goldie (Raymond) Mueller, Dorothy Vincent and Mildred Hartshorn.
Special thank you for care givers, Jenifer Cooper and Jenifer Parsons, and Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held in Green Summit Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
