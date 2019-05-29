Services Wellman Funeral Home 1455 North Court Street Circleville , OH 43113 740-474-7523 Resources More Obituaries for Dallas Elliott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dallas "Tex" Elliott Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dallas "Tex" Elliott Jr., age 89, after bravely battling a horrible, debilitating disease of dementia, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019 in the presence of his wife and daughter.

Dallas was born in Circleville, Ohio to his parents Dallas and Dorothy (Morshauser) Elliott on February 15, 1930. He lived in the Circleville community most of his life, graduating from Circleville High School in 1949.

Dallas served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a tank driver in the Korean War from 1950-1953.

He returned from the war and began working for General Electric. It was there that he met the love of his life, Ruth (Large) Elliott, and upon asking her to be his partner in life, they were married on July 18, 1953. They celebrated 65 amazing and adventurous years together as soul mates in July 2018. Dallas retired from E.I. DuPont after working for 39 years.

He was very busy helping others either doing roofing jobs, making Buckeye Beads, or just being very creative making hand-carved eagles with all 50 state quarters or the State of Ohio for each of his children and grandchildren.

He was always tinkering with something and was a man on the go. With his many blessed talents, his carpentry skills led him to build four homes alongside his father over the years for him and his family. He brought so much joy to every life he touched. He was known for his own "vocabulary" and oh, the sounds he would love to make.

Dallas loved the Lord and was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Circleville. He served as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus in 1963 and 1964.

During this time, Dallas helped build a food booth for the Pumpkin Show and he ran it for seven years. That explains his love for the Pumpkin Show and his hometown.

In his last year celebrating the hometown reunion, as he always called Pumpkin Show, he told everyone he was King of the Pumpkin Show because his grandson, Jon, set him up with a ringside seat so he could still enjoy the festivities that this festival brings while staying comfortable and warm.

One of the highlights for him each year was enjoying the Dynamic Mention Drum Corp. His passion for drum lines was second to none. What a thrill this brought to him.

Dallas loved parties, and always spoke of the parties thrown for him on his 70th birthday and 80th birthdays in Ormond Beach, Fla., his home away from home every winter. Celebrating 50 years of marriage with a Hawaiian luau, and 60 years of marriage with a classic celebration of love, he always wanted to know when the next "Big" event would be. Playing the popular dice game "Farkle" with Paul and Ann Large and Pauline Gool and Jason Gallagher was something he always looked forward to.

And we can't forget his beloved chow dog, Chang.

Dallas, a man of dignity, humor, love and devotion, all qualities that he instilled as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Without a doubt, he will be sadly missed by all.

Dallas has left this temporary home on earth to begin a whole and joyous life in heaven with his parents, Dallas and Dorothy (Morshauser) Elliott and nephew Stephen Dillard of Amarillo, Texas, who have preceded him in death.

Those who will carry on his legacy and mourn their loss are his devoted wife, Ruth (Large) Elliott; his children, Sue Ann (Ed) Bialy, Danny (Lana) Elliott, Pickerington; sister, Marcella (Rex) Perrin of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren, Carrie (Billy) Park of Wisconsin, Jon (Issa) Bialy, Blake (Jessica) Elliott, Pickerington; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Taylor, Eloise, Charlotte, and Everett Park of Wisconsin and Kaitlyn and Luca Fullen of Circleville; nephew, John (Ralynn) Perrin of Austin, Texas; and great-niece and-nephew Elliott and Jillian Perrin of Austin, Texas. He also will be sadly missed by a very dear family friend, Gerry Mako of North Carolina, who was like a son to him.

He always spoke of how blessed he was with such an amazing family and remarkable friends. His final words were: "I have had a wonderful 89 years. God has been good to me, blessing me with my wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends."

The family will be honoring Dallas's last request by holding a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 134 W. Mound St. at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Dallas chose cremation and we will have a graveside gathering and a military tribute directly after the mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dallas's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Honor Flight, or a .

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dallas's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Honor Flight, or a .

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on May 30, 2019