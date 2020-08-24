1/1
Daniel B. Hunter Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Boone Hunter Jr., 75, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020.
He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, to Daniel and Ruth (Moore) Hunter.
Daniel was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Galloway; and a granddaughter, Tessa Mills.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Vonnie (Morgan) Hunter; children, Rob Hunter, Cheri (John) Mills, Trena Hunter and J.J. Hunter; grandchildren, Debbi (Travis) Jones, Robert Hunter, Stevie Mills, Tyler Hicks, Brittney and Jessi Whaley, Quincy Johnson, Greg Tompkins and Danielle; and by 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved