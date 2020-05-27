To Sandy and the Leonhardt Family,
On behalf of the Charleston Base SUBVETS and Swamp Fox Chapter SUBVETS WWII, I offer you our sincere condolences on Dannys passing. We grieve with you on the death of your loved one and our shipmate. The SUBVETS will have your family in our thoughts and prayers. There is no expiration date on the back of our dolphins and Danny, who earned his 'fish' when he qualified on USS THOMAS JEFFERSON SSBN 618, will always be remembered as a Brother of the Phin and a great Patriot. BRAVO ZULU SHIPMATE!!
TMCM(SS) / COB Danny Lee Leonhardt
US Navy Submarine Veteran Retired
Now on Eternal Patrol
Sailor Rest Your Oar
Your Shipmates Have The Watch
Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate
Charleston Base Submarine Veterans
Nick Nichols, MTCM(SS) USN Ret.
Base Chaplain
Danny Lee Leonhardt, 77, of Summerville, husband of Sandy Jeffreys Leonhardt, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina.
All services are private.
Danny was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Lodi, Ohio, son of the late Freeman Leonhardt and Mable Layman.
Danny served his country in the US Navy for 23 years as a submariner on the USS Thomas Jefferson, the USS Simon Bolivar and retired as TMC (SS) Chief of the Boat on the USS Casimir Pulaski.
After his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Mr. Donut in North Charleston.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friends of the Hunley in Danny's honor.
Survivors, including his wife Sandy, are five daughters, Lisa G. Clark of Clarksville, Tennessee, Sherry L. Lape (Alex) of Pickerington, Ohio, Sharon C. Spence of Westwood, Masschusetts, Janice S. Overton (Stephen) of Tampa, Florida, and Donna M. Schick (Dan) of Navarre, Florida; and five grandchildren: Madison Clark, Tyler Lape, Matthew Overton (Jeni), Aaron Overton, David Overton (Kelsey) and Krysta Overton.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mable Layman and stepfather, Ted Layman.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, South Carolina 29483, 843-873-4040.
All services are private.
Danny was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Lodi, Ohio, son of the late Freeman Leonhardt and Mable Layman.
Danny served his country in the US Navy for 23 years as a submariner on the USS Thomas Jefferson, the USS Simon Bolivar and retired as TMC (SS) Chief of the Boat on the USS Casimir Pulaski.
After his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Mr. Donut in North Charleston.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friends of the Hunley in Danny's honor.
Survivors, including his wife Sandy, are five daughters, Lisa G. Clark of Clarksville, Tennessee, Sherry L. Lape (Alex) of Pickerington, Ohio, Sharon C. Spence of Westwood, Masschusetts, Janice S. Overton (Stephen) of Tampa, Florida, and Donna M. Schick (Dan) of Navarre, Florida; and five grandchildren: Madison Clark, Tyler Lape, Matthew Overton (Jeni), Aaron Overton, David Overton (Kelsey) and Krysta Overton.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mable Layman and stepfather, Ted Layman.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, South Carolina 29483, 843-873-4040.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 27 to May 30, 2020.