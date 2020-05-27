I had the pleasure of serving with Danny on the USS Casimir Pulaski (SSBN 633) Gold. He was my COB and he certainly believed to take the crew's interest to heart. He listened, guided and nurtured the younger seamen and ensured that they had the opportunity to excel. I never saw him in any outburst of anger under some of the challenging circumstances we encountered but, he was a calm and calculating man who was steadfast; an example to us younger leaders. I wish him Fair Winds and Following Seas. Again, it was an honor to know and serve with you COB.

Larry M. Gibson

Served In Military Together