Danny L. Leonhardt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Lee Leonhardt, 77, of Summerville, husband of Sandy Jeffreys Leonhardt, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina.
All services are private.
Danny was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Lodi, Ohio, son of the late Freeman Leonhardt and Mable Layman.
Danny served his country in the US Navy for 23 years as a submariner on the USS Thomas Jefferson, the USS Simon Bolivar and retired as TMC (SS) Chief of the Boat on the USS Casimir Pulaski.
After his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Mr. Donut in North Charleston.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friends of the Hunley in Danny's honor.
Survivors, including his wife Sandy, are five daughters, Lisa G. Clark of Clarksville, Tennessee, Sherry L. Lape (Alex) of Pickerington, Ohio, Sharon C. Spence of Westwood, Masschusetts, Janice S. Overton (Stephen) of Tampa, Florida, and Donna M. Schick (Dan) of Navarre, Florida; and five grandchildren: Madison Clark, Tyler Lape, Matthew Overton (Jeni), Aaron Overton, David Overton (Kelsey) and Krysta Overton.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mable Layman and stepfather, Ted Layman.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, South Carolina 29483, 843-873-4040.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 24, 2020
To Sandy and the Leonhardt Family,
On behalf of the Charleston Base SUBVETS and Swamp Fox Chapter SUBVETS WWII, I offer you our sincere condolences on Dannys passing. We grieve with you on the death of your loved one and our shipmate. The SUBVETS will have your family in our thoughts and prayers. There is no expiration date on the back of our dolphins and Danny, who earned his 'fish' when he qualified on USS THOMAS JEFFERSON SSBN 618, will always be remembered as a Brother of the Phin and a great Patriot. BRAVO ZULU SHIPMATE!!
TMCM(SS) / COB Danny Lee Leonhardt
US Navy Submarine Veteran Retired
Now on Eternal Patrol
Sailor Rest Your Oar
Your Shipmates Have The Watch
Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate
Charleston Base Submarine Veterans
Nick Nichols, MTCM(SS) USN Ret.
Base Chaplain
Nick Nichols
Served In Military Together
May 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of serving with Danny on the USS Casimir Pulaski (SSBN 633) Gold. He was my COB and he certainly believed to take the crew's interest to heart. He listened, guided and nurtured the younger seamen and ensured that they had the opportunity to excel. I never saw him in any outburst of anger under some of the challenging circumstances we encountered but, he was a calm and calculating man who was steadfast; an example to us younger leaders. I wish him Fair Winds and Following Seas. Again, it was an honor to know and serve with you COB.
Larry M. Gibson
Served In Military Together
May 24, 2020
God Bless you shipmate and old friend, rest easy now.
James Beauchamp
Served In Military Together
May 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda L Baugh
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved