Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Ogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Lee Ogan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Lee Ogan Obituary
On July 29, 2019 Danny Lee Ogan passed away. He was born on April 6, 1951 in Circleville to the late Russ and Ike Ogan.
Danny leaves behind his wife, Marie Ogan; four children, Darcy Ogan, Kristy (Shawn) Dountz, Alex Ogan and Michelle Ogan; sister, Patricia Ogan Hedges; brother, David (Cindy) Ogan; and niece, Shannon Gray. Danny had four grandchildren, Tyler Keaton, Zack Dountz, Dalton Dountz and Dakota Dountz. Danny was a great-grandpa to three great-grandchildren.
He worked at Super Duper where he met Marie. He retired from the Miller Beer Company. Danny was a Boy Scout leader, loved to go hunting, go to the Columbus Zoo and the movies. He was an Ohio State and Miami Dolphins football fan. Danny had two dogs that were by his side at all times named Rebel and Tesla. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now