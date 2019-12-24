Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Darrell Kneice Jr. Obituary
Darrell Kneice Jr., 63, of Columbus, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born on June 6, 1956 in Columbus to Darrell Sr. and Margaret (Jennings) Kneice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Nick, Vicki, Cathy, Tony Kneice, and son-in-law, Jason Levy.
Darrell is survived by his former wife, Teresa (Wright) Kneice; children, Christina Levy, Theresa Kneice (Darren), Mindy (Jason) Oliveri and Darrell Kneice III; grandchildren, Kayla, Sierra, Hailey, Korynn, Brianna, Madison, Mackenzey, Ava, Ariyah, Eliana, and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Liam, Lexi, Levi and Camila; great-great-grandchild, Ezra; and by brother, Rick Kneice.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
