Darrell Robinson, 56, of Circleville, passed away May 10, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1962 in Williamsport to Charles and Nora (Shamblin) Robinson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 14, 2019