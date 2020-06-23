Darwin Gumm, 87, of Circleville, passed away on June 21, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1933 in Chillicothe to Forrest and Sadie (Jenkins) Gumm.
Mr. Gumm was a Marine Veteran having received five purple hearts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Gumm; stepmother, Evelyn Hildenbran Gumm; and brothers, Forrest and Franklin Gumm.
Darwin is survived by his daughter, Cathy J. Gumm Clifton Bower; grandchildren, Shawn (Tasha) and Kevin (Jeanie) Clifton; great-grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Austin, Tesla, Kianna, Kaylee, Shianne, Cayden, Alexis and Spencer; by one great-great-granddaughter on the way; and by sister, Carol Hemming.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12 until the time of service.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing is encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
