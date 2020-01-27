|
Daryl Thompson was preparing to go to church Jan. 26, 2020. He would go early so he could hear the choir practice before the service. But instead of going to church, God called him to come to his eternal home.
Daryl was born July 7, 1937 into the family of Lewis and Lois (Allen) Thompson.
Daryl was a devout husband to his wife, Peggy Eileen Anderson Thompson, and a loving father to his sons, William and wife Tonya and Scott and his wife Michelle.
Daryl is leaving his grandchildren, Madison and Allanha Thompson and Trey, DJ and Taylor White, T.J. and Brittany MacDonald; his brothers, Don Thompson and Michael Thompson; and sisters, Phyllis and Harry Lee and Marsha and Mike Taylor; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Those who have proceeded in death are his parents; sister, Betty Palmer; and sister-in-law, Clara Thompson.
Being a devoted member of Heritage Nazarene Church all his adult life he served on the Church Board, and was an usher and Sunday school teacher. He was involved in Prime Time Ministries, going on mission trips throughout the United States and abroad. Retired from DuPont in 1994 serving for 32 years; while employed by DuPont he was assigned to a project in Germany.
As a child, Daryl's body was affected by the disease of Polio and as a result in later days and years he was robbed of his mobility and that is what was so important to him. Daryl's life will be kept alive by his family and friends.
So please come and join the family to Daryl's Celebration of Life and bring your memories that can be shared with others.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Nazarene Church with Pastors Bill Hines, Joe Brown and Phil Manson officiating.
Friends may call at the church from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 28, 2020