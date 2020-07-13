1/
David A. Brillhart
{ "" }
David Allen Brillhart, of Circleville, passed away on July 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
David was born in Orrville, Ohio on July 11, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his dads, April Sparks and Paul Brillhart; and by sister, LeeAnn Brillhart Parker.
David is survived by his mother, Felcie Sparks, of Circleville; four sisters, Lori (Robin) Adams, of Springfield, Ohio, Cindy (Melinda) Brillhart, of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa Rose, of Springfield, Ohio, and Terri (Joe) McGinty Sprugeon.
Also survived by four brothers, Michael Brillhart, Todd (Belinda) Sparks, of Laurelville, Ohio, Jon Sparks, of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Michael Friend, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Circleville Amvets, located at 818 Tarlton Road at 2 p.m.
Please join his family in celebrating David's life.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
