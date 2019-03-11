|
|
David Anderson, 63, of South Bloomingville, passed away March 8, 2019.
He was born November 10, 1955 in Pickaway County to Howard and Dorothy (Hedges) Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Fred and Ed Anderson.
David is survived by his wife, Vickie (Hunt) Anderson; children, Sherry, Brenda and Melissa Anderson; grandchildren, Sue, Nicole, Amy, Jerry, Berkley, Stephanie, Mike, Todd and Dean; siblings, Bill of Logan, Rich of Rockbridge, John (Chris) of McArthur, Cleona Willard of Rockbridge and Jeff (Cathy) of Laurelville; and 22 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville. with burial to follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 12, 2019