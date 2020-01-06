|
David Conrad, 59, of Circleville passed away on Jan. 3, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1960 in Circleville to James and Shirley (Adkins) Conrad Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, JoAnn Conrad, and by sister, Julie Bentz.
David is survived by his wife, Beth (Jordan) Conrad; children, Tabitha (Nick) Dumm, Jessica (Caleb) Christman; grandchildren, David "Alex", Hayley, October, Christopher and a grandson on the way; and by siblings, James (Lisa) Conrad, Evelyn Conrad, John (Nancy) Davis, Joanna Rager, Joy Davis and Johnny (Cheryl) Conrad.
Graveside services will be held on Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jim Wade officiating.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in David's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020