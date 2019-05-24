|
|
David F. Tait, 73, of Stoutsville, passed away on May 24, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1946 in Columbus to Bernard and Ada (Hageman) Tait.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Riffle.
David is survived by his wife Patricia, (Rittinger) Tait and his children, David W. and Jeffrey A. (Hannah) Tait.
David was a Navy veteran and had worked for the U.S. government and was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church and American Legion.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., with military honors at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 25, 2019