Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
David Fee


1935 - 2020
David Fee Obituary
David Fee, 84, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.
He was born on May 9, 1935 in Pickaway County to Wayne Frederick and Mary Magdalene (Wardell) Fee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don, Bob and George.
He was an Army Veteran and a member of Heber Lodge #501 F&AM, 32nd degree Scottish Rite, 50-year member of Operating Engineers and retired from KoKosing.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Dwyer) Fee; children, Robert Fee and Clarissa "Chris" (Marvin) Reedy; grandchildren, Lindsey, Tabitha, Nicholas (Lacey) Fee, Marcus (Nicole) Reedy and Lacey (Shane) Stevens; 12 great-grandchildren, by brother, Charles W. "Bill" (Janet) Fee, and sisters-in-law, Lena and Sue Fee.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Northridge Church of Christ, 578 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
