David H. Hedges, 85 of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Berger Hospital in Circleville. He was born on Sept. 2, 1933 to the late Roosevelt Warner and Pearl (Brown) Hedges in Circleville, Ohio.

David was a graduate of Walnut High School Class of 1951 and a member of Ashville Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was an avid basketball fan, especially when it came to Teays Valley and Purdue. David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime farmer in the area loving his sweet corn.

Besides his parents, David is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Hedges; a daughter, Cynthia Hedges; and a sister, Susan Martin.

He is survived by sons, Wesley (Bobbie Jo) Hedges, David H. (Hildie) Hedges II, Daniel (Susan) Hedges; daughters, Heidi (Michael) Brannan and Andrea (Todd) Koch; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville and also an hour prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Ashville CCCU, 420 Long St. Ashville, with Rev. Don Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow with AMVETS military service at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ashville CCCU.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com