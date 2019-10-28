Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
David L. Sherman Obituary
David Lee Sherman, 61, of Canal Winchester passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1958 in Columbus to the late George D. and Virginia P. (Carruthers) Sherman.
Dave was a graduate of Teays Valley High School in 1976 and worked various jobs over the years. He especially enjoyed farming and running heavy equipment. David is survived by his sisters, Suzanne (Mark) Tompkins of San Diego, California and Nancy (Jerry) Battrell of Marengo; special friend who cared for him, Rita Sowers of Canal Winchester; several nephews; and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home at 420 West Main Street, Ashville, with a Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 with Reverend Ron Reese officiating.
Interment will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester.
The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help toward expenses.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
