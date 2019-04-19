David R. Fosnaugh 75 of Stoutsville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Woodview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Columbus. He was born Aug. 1, 1943 in Amanda, Ohio to the late Ralph E. and Gladys Beryl (Lynn) Fosnaugh.

David retired from Buckeye Steel Castings after 38 years. A graduate of Ashville-Harrison , Class of 1961 , he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene "Jean" (Carroll) and his parents.

He is survied by son, David R. Fosnaugh of Columbus; sisters, Linda (Richard) Alexander of Grove City, Judy (Gene) Curry of Columbus, and Alice May Burberry of Shelby, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Valeria L. (Greg) Hall, Glenn A. (Tammy) Davis, Michael A. Davis, Richard Curry and Terry Curry; close friends, Jack Bradney and Richard Holland; and his beloved cat, Pepper.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers. consider contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 20, 2019