David Scott Kempton

David Scott Kempton Obituary
David Scott Kempton, 67, formerly of Stoutsville, died of cancer in Falmouth, Massachusetts where he lived the past 40 years.
He was a 1969 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek. His father, Paul and brother, Dale precede him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Esther Kempton; sister, Connie (Dick) Capuano; brothers, Steve, Kevin and Mark; and daughters, Kim and Aurora. Per his wishes, there was no funeral and his ashes were entombed at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
