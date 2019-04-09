David Scott Kempton, 67, formerly of Stoutsville, died of cancer in Falmouth, Massachusetts where he lived the past 40 years.

He was a 1969 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek. His father, Paul and brother, Dale precede him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Esther Kempton; sister, Connie (Dick) Capuano; brothers, Steve, Kevin and Mark; and daughters, Kim and Aurora. Per his wishes, there was no funeral and his ashes were entombed at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.