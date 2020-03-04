|
David Wayne Ogan, 64, of Stoutsville, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1955 in Columbus, the son of Betty L (Costlow) Forquer and William W. Ogan.
David attended Teays Valley High School. Following school, he served with the U.S. Army and later retired from Orient Correctional Institution. He loved riding his Harley, traveling and spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden and Abigail Combs and AnnaMarie and Carson Rhodes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sheryl Nungester, Linda Puckett and Brenda Forquer, and niece, Brittney Oberley.
Survived by his daughter, Dana (Ralph Miller) Ogan; girlfriend and soulmate, Sandy Rhodes; three stepchildren, Becky Combs, Christina Mannering and Robert Rhodes, III; brother, Doug Ogan; and two sisters, Nancy Stover and Kim (Scott) Riffel; special friend (like a son), Danny Combs; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Harrison Twp. Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2020