Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
Dean A. Martin Obituary
Dean A. Martin, 68, of Ashville, passed away March 15. He was born to Clark E and Jeannette "Spangler" Martin, in Circleville and married to Christine "Dumm" Martin.
Dean proudly served in the United States Army in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a 30-year employee of the Container Corporation and thereafter, Griffin Wheel, Clean Image, Circle Building Service and Circleville Ace Hardware. Dean's greatest pleasure was behind the wheel of a tractor plowing a field with his Uncle Harvey Seitz, for whom he had great love and affection. Repairing equipment, tools and toys gave Dean great pleasure when he could return them to their owner in much better condition than when he received it.
Dean is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine; son, Samuel Aaron (Karrie) Martin; granddaughters, Kimber and Kinsley Martin; brother, Jack E. (Susan) Martin; brother-in-law, Gary R. (Marsha) Dumm; and mother-in-law, Clara Dumm. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, March 21, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity that has special meaning to you. Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a condolence or fond memory for Dean's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
