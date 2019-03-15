Deanna E. Carroll, 79, of Kingston, passed away peacefully March 14 at Mount Carmel Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.{

She was born March 17, 1939, in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite (Cantor) Evans. On August 18, 1957, she was united in marriage with her loving husband, Donald E. Carroll, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.

Deanna is survived by her children, Michaelle (Larry) Carter, Marla Hastings (Glen), and Tyler (Laura Bray) Carroll; grandchildren, Brittney Carroll, Corey (Gina) Carter, Heidi (Trey West) Roeder, Collin Carter, Paine Sparks, and Colt Hastings; great-grandchildren, Luna, Kason, and Aleah; sisters-in-law, Linda Carroll and Nancy (Ted) Brown; brother-in-law, Robert Fox; special nieces and nephews; loving pet, Trudy; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

Deanna was a 44-year member of the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department where she served as a dedicated EMT. She was also a founding member of the Green Township Ladies Auxiliary and a 51-year member of Kingston Chapter 411 Order of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funderal Home, Kingston, with Rev. Barry Bennett and Rev. Susan Britton officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Hill's with an Easter Star Service at 7:30p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Deanna's honor to the Green Township Fire Department (P.O. Box 700, Kingston, OH 45644), Salem United Methodist Church (8490 Hayesville Road, Kingston, OH 45644), and Kingston Library. Condolences can be made on Deanna's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary