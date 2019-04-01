Debora Sue "Debi" Clark, age 58, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mount Carmel West Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

Born to the late Wayne and Mabel Picklesimer, she was a graduate of Westfall High School, class of 1978. She married Richard Clark in 1996. Debi loved lighthouses, Thomas Kinkade paintings and her precious Pekingese companions, Lacey and Buggsy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Dick and Leroy Picklesimer and her brothers-in-law, Patrick O'Connor and Tom Harbor.

Debi is survived by her husband, Richard L. Clark, children: Jeremy Lemings of Mount Sterling, Richie Clark and Todd Hesson, each of Washington Court House, Ohio and Julie Clark of Grove City, Ohio; siblings, Billy Joe (Ingrid) Picklesimer of Washington Court House, Linda (Rex) Brooks of Atlanta, Ohio, Sharon (Wayne) Faggort of South Daytona Beach, Fla., Jerry ( Brenda) Picklesimer of New Holland, Ohio, Terri (Gene) Davis of New Holland and Michael (Dana) Picklesimer of South Salem, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Carole O'Connor of London, Ohio and Betty Harbor of Fort Myers, Fla.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mount Sterling, Ohio, (740)-869-2777 where her funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 4 p.m.

If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to: The Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or www.cancer.osu.edu.

Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Clark Family. Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary