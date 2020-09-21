1/
Deborah Ann R. Sawyer
Deborah Ann Ray Sawyer, 66, of Stoutsville, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.
She was born on July 13, 1954 in Circleville to James F. and Betty J. (Arledge) Sawyer.
Deborah was an organ and tissue donor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-niece, Tayler Renee Fowler.
Deborah is survived by brother, Tom (Janie) Sawyer; sister, Joy Manbevers; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Matt) Ramey, Jonathan Fowler, T.J. (Chris) Sawyer, David (Cynthia) Fowler, Susan Sawyer; great-nieces and nephews, Jacob and Dakota Ramey, Meghan Meyer, Andrea Fowler, Tyler Sawyer, Josh Clifton, Destiny Colburn, Thomas James Sawyer Jr., Matthew, Ashtian, Hannah and Hunter Fowler, Macie and Mackenizie Sawyer.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
