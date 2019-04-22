Delaine Junior Abbott IV, 5 months, passed away April 20, 2019.

He was born November 19, 2018 to Delaine J. and Heather (Longwell) Abbott III. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Pamela Longwell and Delaine J. Abbott Sr.

Delaine is survived by his parent; siblings, Alannah, Ava and Armani Abbott; grandparents, Carol Abbott, Dwayne Dunn, Carl Doyle, Jr. and Kevin Longwell; uncle Russell (Shay) Longwell; aunt, Crystal Longwell; and cousins, Gavin and Rylan.

He loved to smile, cuddle, play, talk, and get kisses. He always was happy and laughing. He loved playing with his sisters. His favorite song was "Baby Shark" giving him the nickname, Bubby Shark. He loved to play with toys. He always had the biggest smiles, silliest laugh and crazy hair. He loved dancing and the aquarium. He was the best son, little brother and grandson.

He was so loved and will be deeply missed.

Private services will be held by the family.

Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary