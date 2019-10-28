Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Reid Obituary
Delores Reid, 80, of South Bloomingville passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1938 in Bamshea, Kentucky, to Fred and Ella (Sloan) Blackburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Delores is survived by her husband, Harry Reid; children, Brenda (Richard) Seiler, Mary (Tom) Francis, Crystal (Larry) Stevens; grandchildren, Amber, Robert, Michael, Salina, Naomi; five great-grandchildren; and by sister, Arizona Francis.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Darbyville Community Church, 16821 Main Street, Williamsport, Ohio, 43164.
Burial will follow in Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now