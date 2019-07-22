Dennis L. Jenkins, 71, of Laurelville met his savior on July 19, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1947 in Adelphi to Perry and Jeannie (Greeno) Jenkins.

He served 5 ½ years in the Army with military tours in Vietnam. He was retired from RCA. Dennis was an avid hunter and loved riding his trike with his fellow bikers.

He was married to Janet (Ebert) Jenkins who survives. Also surviving are sons Gary (Kim) Pritchard, Brian (Theresa) Jenkins, daughter Cindy (Tony) Schwalbauch, sister Marilyn (Wayne) Bussert, brothers Bobby (Patty), Perry Dean and Jimmy (Carrie) Jenkins, brother-in-law Mike Ebert, special friend Randy Miller and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis also had 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren whom he loved deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark Jenkins and sisters Elaine Morrison and Sharon Louise Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Tuesday from 12-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 471 East Broad Street Suite 1630, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on July 23, 2019