Dennis Paul Lester, 79, of Circleville, passed away June 1, 2019 at home with his family and wife at his side. Dennis was born in Eccles, W.Va., July 4, 1939 to the late Ray and Fay (Robertson) Lester.

Dennis is preceded in death by daughter, Denise, sister, Judy, and brothers, Bobby and Basil.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane (Shirkey); son, Dennis D. (Sherry) Lester; grandchildren, Kaelan Lester-Trapp, Bethany Tackett, Patrick Lester and Graham Chaffin; several great grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Mervin) Barker; and by brother, Jimmy Lester.

Denny served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1956-1958. Retired from Mars Corp. (Kal-Kan foods) in 1997 after 26 years with the company.

Denny and his family have lived in Circleville for the past 53 years. He has been involved in many community organizations, such as being an official of high school track for 26 years, an avid runner for 29 years and participating in many races including a marathon, as director of the first Captain D's 3K race, director of Amvets 3K race, and a supporter of Round Town Classic.

Denny was also involved in many organizations. He was the past Commander of Amvets Post 2256 and a member of the organization since 1981. He was a past president of Soldiers Monumental Association and a member of the organization for 15 ½ years. He was a member of the Eagles and the VFW. He also worked and supported several community projects including memorial ceremonies.

The family would like to thank the Bradley Cancer Center, especially their staff, and the Berger Hospice family who gave him special care during his illness. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.

Interment will be in Forest Cemetery with military honors bestowed at the grave. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amvets Post 2256 and the Amvets Honor Guard.

Published in Circleville Herald on June 4, 2019