Denver "Dick" Ray Winland, 94, of Laurelville, passed away on June 2, 2020 peacefully at home.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1926 in Hocking County to Creighton and Susan (Kuhn) Winland.
He attended Laurelville schools through 8th grade, then worked on the farm. Dick was always a busy man, work was his hobby, whether it be cutting timber, working for Wolfe and West in Circleville, or setting pumping units for McCandlish Brothers around Bremen.
In or around 1973, he started his own business with a dozer and backhoe, doing excavating, and still was busy on the farm until he broke his hip in May 2017. Dick was a quiet, easy going man, never complaining. Never gave up. He still could explain (if you asked) how to fix the tractors or anything else. He remembered. How we will miss him and his knowledge!
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby (Wolford) Winland; his son, Denver "Dickie" Ray Winland Jr.; brothers, Corvin, Paul and Jake; also by sisters, Mildred Stalders and Eva Rose Horn.
He is survived by one son, John (Barbara) Winland; three grandsons, John U. (Terri Malone) Winland, Trevor (Stephanie) Winland and Wesley (Connie Shiller) Winland; and two great-grandsons, Dean and Samuel Winland.
He is also survived by one brother, Henry (Beanie) Winland; as well as two sisters-in-law, Alice (Corvin) Winland, Kitty (Edward) Stebleton; brother-in-law, James Wolford; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be handled by Wellman Funeral Home.
We wish to thank the Amity Care nurses very much and a very special thank you to Berger Hospice. Everyone has been so kind.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.