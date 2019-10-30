Home

Diane K. Walker Obituary
Diane K. "Ety" Walker, 75, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was born Dec. 12, 1943.
Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will always be remembered for her open heart that delivered compassion and support to those in need. Diane enjoyed spending time with the Garden Club, volunteering, and she was affiliated with the church. She was a gifted musician and loved to play the piano and organ.
Diane is survived by her husband, Charles Walker; children, Chris and Charlann Walker; grandchildren, Ashley and Sophia Walker; and her sister, Sharon Ridge.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home where a prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. before taking Diane to her final resting place, Floral Hills Memory Gardens (Lancaster). Fr. Ted Machnik will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , The Juvenile Diabetes Association and the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI).
Please leave condolences for Diane's family at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
