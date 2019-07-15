|
Disey L. Sweeney, 81 of Ashville, Ohio,passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Doctor's West Hospital in Columbus.
She was born on May 12, 1938 to the late John B. and Maritie Mae (Baisden) Vance in Logan, W.Va.
She worked as a machinist at Reynolds Aluminum and attended Highlock Baptist Church in Columbus.
Disey also is preceded in death by husband, Verlin Sweeney; daughter Diana Lynn Sweeney; brother, Loma Maynard; and sisters, Pauline Jarrell, Doris Fields and Esculene Vance.
She is survived by son, Verlin Scott Sweeney of Ashville; daughters, Stella P. Sweeney of Columbus and Mary Radabaugh of Ashville; sisters, Jeri Boggs of Florida, Juanita Vance of Chicago, and Eunice Wyatt of Cleveland; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, with Pastor Mike Beck officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019