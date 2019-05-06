Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Don Harden

Don Harden Obituary
Don Harden passed away May 4, 2019 at Berger Hospital. Don was preceded in death by his parents Ned and Sally Harden.
Don is survived by his sister, Nancy Harden; wife, Linda Harden; son, Tye Harden; daughter, Melissa (Jarrod) Armstrong; and grandsons, Ben and Sam Armstrong.
Don served in the U.S. Navy, worked at E.I. Dupont and was owner and managed Harden Chevrolet for 40 years. Don requested cremation and private graveside service at Forest Cemetery.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 7, 2019
