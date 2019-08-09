Home

Dona "Jane" Poling

Dona "Jane" Poling Obituary
Dona "Jane" Poling, 89, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born September 3, 1929 in Fairfield County to the to the late Boyd and Clara (Riegel) Spangler, Sr. Jane was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a former member of the ABWA. She was a retired beautician, with more than 60 years of taking care of others.
Jane is survived by her children, Bonnie (Jim) Wright and Michael (Cheryl) Poling all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Alisa (Mike) Black, Shannon (Gretchen) Wright, Rachele Salisbury, Karrie Honchell, Amanda Kish, Stacey Poling, and Jessie Liddy; 17 great-grandchildren; and her four-legged companion, Dolly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Robert Poling; second husband, Dan Alspaugh; special friend of 28 years, Robert Webb; brother, Boyd "Bud" Spangler, Jr.; sisters, Phyllis Sheldon and Martha Hoover; as well as her dear aunt, Effie Shupe.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda where the family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private inurnment at Amanda Township Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Crestview Rehabilitation and FairHoPe Hospice for their care of Jane during her time of need. Memorial contributions may be made to First U.M. Church, 163 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130 in Jane's memory.
Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
