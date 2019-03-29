Home

Donald Clever, 79, of Kingston passed away March 28, 2019. 
He was born August 31, 1939 in Hocking County to Richard and Margaret (Delong) Clever. He is preceded in death by his parents. 
Donald is survived by his wife, Sharon Shewalter, children, Donald Jr. (Amanda), Steven (Annette), Gary A. (Jo), Amber N. (Roy Leach) Clever and Kathy Hill; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue (Bill) Schick; nephews, Bryan (Cyndie) and Mark (Katie) Schick; and by loving pets Rock and Ruby.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. 
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ross County Agriculture Society, P.O. Box 614, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.  
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
