Donald E. Bussa Obituary
Donald E. Bussa, 87, of Circleville, passed away April 15, 2020.
He was born on July 9, 1932 in Scioto County to W. Chester and Minnie (Welch) Bussa.
Donald was an USAF Veteran and retired from Detroit Steel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William Jr. and Larry Bussa, and by sister, Doris Born.
Donald is survived by his wife, Geneva (Brown) Bussa; son, Robert (Barbara) Bussa; daughter, Barbara (Dan) Price; grandchildren, Jennifer, Emily, Jonathan and Sophie; two great-grandsons; and by sister, Pat (Dale) Humphrey.
Private graveside services will be held at Clabboard Cemetery, Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
