Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Gaines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Gaines Obituary
Donald "Don" E. Gaines, 83, of Laurelville passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Don was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, many more.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1936 at home in rural Ross County, Ohio, where he grew up and attended Centralia High School, class of 1954.
He enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard, during which time his unit was activated and deployed to Europe in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis. Upon his return home, Don worked for General Electric at the Circleville Plant for 36 years, retiring in 1992.
Don was a long-time member of Elks Lodge 77 in Circleville, and a member of the American Legion.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary (Cassidy) Gaines, whom he married August 24, 1956; his brother, Dale (Betty); children, Eric (Thelma) Gaines of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Susan Gaines; grandchildren Arletha (Josh) Miller, Justin Gaines, and Harleigh (Jimmy) Eads; great-grandchildren Austin Miller and Mailey Lou Carter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, life-long friends and many other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. and Mary I. (Ralston) Gaines; his brother Paul "Butch" Gaines; and sisters, Treva Robinson and Marilyn Leech.
Don was a devoted husband, a loving father, a dedicated grandfather and great-grandfather; a man of strong moral character, teaching us all about family, life, love, and hard honest work. Our own successes are a testament to the life he lived so well, full of honor and full of years.
We are all heartbroken at his sudden loss, but so very thankful to have had the time we did. Rest easy Dad, you will be missed by us all, always.
No funeral service will be held as it was his wish that his ashes remain on the land he loved so much.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now