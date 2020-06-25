Donald E. Lynn
Donald Edward Lynn, 81, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born Dec. 19, 1938 in Ringgold, Ohio to the late Ervin and Grace (Curtis) Lynn.
He was a simple man who cherished the time that he spent with his family and friends. Don especially enjoyed the time in his life that he owned and operated the Ashville Hardware store.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary, Dick, Jerry, Josephine, and Ethel; and great-grandson, Axel Theado.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy; daughters, Kellie (Tim) Theado and Heather (Darrin) Meenach; treasured grandsons, Drew (Laura Edwards) Meenach, Brant (Candace) Theado, and Zane (Ella Seaman) Meenach; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Abel and Ayden Theado and Ava, Amiah, Layla, and Devin Edwards; brother, Carl (Hazel) Lynn; mother in law, Sarah VanHoose; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks at all times in the building and only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time to ensure safety for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brooks-Yates Center, 200 East High Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
