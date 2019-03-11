Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church
5679 Tarlton Rd.
Circleville, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church
5679 Tarlton Rd.
Circleville, OH
Funeral service
Following Services
Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church
5679 Tarlton Rd.
Circleville, OH
Donald E. Reams Obituary
Donald E.  Reams, 72 of Avon Park, Fla., and formerly of Circleville, passed away Sunday, March 10 at Respite Care at Royal Care in Avon Park.  
He was born on April 26, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio. 
Don was a member of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club; charter member and past president of the evening Circleville Sertoma Club; member and past board member of the Circleville-Pickaway Chamber of Commerce; past board member of the Pickaway County MRDD; and a member of the Crossroads Church.
He was a graduate of the former Circleville Bible College and served many years as the Church Extension representative for the Churches of Christ in Christian Union. He also pastored for 38 years at several churches of CCCU including the Georgesville, Williamsport, Logan, and the Heritage Memorial in Washington Court House where he was the former associate sastor. 
In 1972, Don graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and worked in funeral service for more than 30 years. He was the former owner of Held-Reams Funeral Home, Columbus, and the former Mader-Peters & Reams Funeral Home in Circleville from 1979 to 1992.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Boysel), who passed away March 5, the late William and Ruth (Overs) Reams Lauchard, and step-father, Joseph Lauchard. 
Donald is survived by children, Jason E.  Reams of Avon Park, Fla., and Bethany (Dwayne) Mills of Inez, Ky; four grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Elijah, and Emily Mills; half brother, Joseph Lauchard and half sister, Rinda, each of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Brenda and Don are from 5- 8 p.m. Monday, March 11th and 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Mike Holbrook at Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville. Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. 
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to: Crossroads Church or Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH 43113.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
