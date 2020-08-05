Donald Holcomb Jr., 52, of Williamsport, died Aug. 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1967 in Columbus, the son of Donald and Margaret (Jenkins) Holcomb Sr.
He is survived by his parents; children, Destiny (Jacob Callicoat) Holcomb, Whitney (Bryan) McGowan and Kelli (Josh) Cooper; four grandchildren, Madison, Emma, Ayannah and Olivia; sisters, Christina Jessie and Laura Holcomb; brother, Richard Holcomb and special friend, Vicki Stevens.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
