Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Pickle" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Pickle" Johnson Obituary
Donald "Pickle" Johnson, 77, of Circleville, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1942 in South Salem to David and Leota (White) Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Ann and Candy Faith and his brothers, Roger, Bernard and Ronnie Johnson
Donald is survived by his daughter, Casey (Mark) Bechtel; grandchildren, Harper and Piper; siblings, Carol Stewart, Janet Smith, Joy Stewart, Roger, Marvin, Larry and David Johnson; and by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now