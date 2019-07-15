|
Donald "Pickle" Johnson, 77, of Circleville, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1942 in South Salem to David and Leota (White) Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Ann and Candy Faith and his brothers, Roger, Bernard and Ronnie Johnson
Donald is survived by his daughter, Casey (Mark) Bechtel; grandchildren, Harper and Piper; siblings, Carol Stewart, Janet Smith, Joy Stewart, Roger, Marvin, Larry and David Johnson; and by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019