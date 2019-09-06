Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. England Jr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. England Jr. Obituary
Donald L. England Jr., 68, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1950 to the late Donald L. Sr. and Grace M. (Hice) England in Columbus, Ohio.
Don attended Hamilton Township schools and was in the trucking industry for 30 years having worked for Henderson Trucking and Mohawk Industries.
Besides his parents, Don is also preceded in death by wife, Patricia M. (Viktora) England.
Don is survived by son, Kelly (Kristi) England of Gallipolis; and daughter, Dawn (Matt) Pettibone of South Bloomfield; daughter-in-law, Susan Johnson of Columbus; grandchildren, Kilee, Braden and Rebecca England, Matthew Joseph and Abigail Aubree Pettibone; great-grandchild, Jackson Kennedy; brother, Harold England of Stoutsville.
In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place, Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home has been entrusted in handling the arrangements.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to: Teays Valley Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 192, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now