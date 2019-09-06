|
Donald L. England Jr., 68, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1950 to the late Donald L. Sr. and Grace M. (Hice) England in Columbus, Ohio.
Don attended Hamilton Township schools and was in the trucking industry for 30 years having worked for Henderson Trucking and Mohawk Industries.
Besides his parents, Don is also preceded in death by wife, Patricia M. (Viktora) England.
Don is survived by son, Kelly (Kristi) England of Gallipolis; and daughter, Dawn (Matt) Pettibone of South Bloomfield; daughter-in-law, Susan Johnson of Columbus; grandchildren, Kilee, Braden and Rebecca England, Matthew Joseph and Abigail Aubree Pettibone; great-grandchild, Jackson Kennedy; brother, Harold England of Stoutsville.
In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place, Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home has been entrusted in handling the arrangements.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to: Teays Valley Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 192, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 7, 2019