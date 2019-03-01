Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Donald L. Fisher Obituary
Donald L. Fisher, 92, of Circleville passed on Thurs. Feb. 28, 2019 at Berger Hospital in Circleville.  He was born Aug. 17, 1926 in Ashville, Walnut Township to the late Harold Lloyd and Louise (Cromley) Fisher. 
He graduated from Ashville-Harrison High School in 1944 and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Donald worked for California Gas/Electric in San Diego, and Pickaway Power in Ohio. 
Besides his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Irene Helen Fisher in 2016; sister, Rosemary Fisher Hanson, and grandson, Billy Allman. 
Donald is survived by children Carol Davis of FL, Robert (Maria Lourdes) Fisher of CA and Janet Fisher Forbes of Texas; grandchildren, Trisha, Sandy, Berena, Rodney, Gary, and Lisa; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. 
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, with Pastor Ty Myers officiating. 
Interment will follow with AMVETS service at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1015 Georgia Road, Circleville, OH 43113. 
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
