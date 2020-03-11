|
|
Donald Mosley, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on March 10, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1932 in Fallsburg, Kentucky to Delbert and Maggie (Hutchison) Mosley.
Donald was a Korea Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Sowers, Delbert Mosley Jr., Elbert Mosley and infant, Judy Faye Mosley.
Donald is survived by his wife, Debby (Hartman) Mosley; son, Bill Mosley, of Ashville, Debbie (Jeff) Ratliff, of Oak Hill, Donna Jean (Bud) Dillon, of Jackson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Tara) Ratcliff, Stephanie (David) Rife; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Riffle, of Circleville; brother, David "Bud" (Maxine) Mosley, of Laurelville; and by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Meade Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, Iowa 50037-0022.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 12, 2020