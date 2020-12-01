1/1
Donald Richard Maxson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Donald Richard Maxson, Sr. 86 years old of Circleville, Ohio passed away November 30, 2020 of natural causes.
Born on July 19, 1934 in Pickaway county, Ohio. He was the son of the late Clarence M. and Jeanette R. (Fox) Maxson. Following graduation from Salt Creek High School, he established a grain and livestock farming business. During his lifetime, he was elected clerk of trustees for Salt Creek Township, worked at Dupont in Circleville and the Laurelville Grain and Mill in Laurelville, Ohio.
Mr. Maxson was preceded in death by one daughter Kevelyn Maxson-Mancini, first wife Mary Lou Maxson and Mother of his children, granddaughter Kayla Maxson, second wife Nancy (Goldsberry) Maxson, brother Ramon E. Maxson, and special friend Barbara Woods.
He is survived by daughters Melanie L. (David) Schleich of Williamsport, Ohio and Anjanette Fox of Circleville, Ohio; three sons Donald R. Maxson, Jr. and Ronald G. (Kathy) Maxson of Circleville, Ohio and Lonnie M. (Diana) Maxson of Grove City, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister Wanda (David) Luckhart of Circleville, Ohio, sister in law Nancy Maxson of Laurelville, Ohio and step children Corky Cowdery of Circleville, Ohio and Butch (Pam) Valentine of Laurelville, Ohio. He also has several nieces and nephews that he enjoyed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved