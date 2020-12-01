Mr. Donald Richard Maxson, Sr. 86 years old of Circleville, Ohio passed away November 30, 2020 of natural causes.
Born on July 19, 1934 in Pickaway county, Ohio. He was the son of the late Clarence M. and Jeanette R. (Fox) Maxson. Following graduation from Salt Creek High School, he established a grain and livestock farming business. During his lifetime, he was elected clerk of trustees for Salt Creek Township, worked at Dupont in Circleville and the Laurelville Grain and Mill in Laurelville, Ohio.
Mr. Maxson was preceded in death by one daughter Kevelyn Maxson-Mancini, first wife Mary Lou Maxson and Mother of his children, granddaughter Kayla Maxson, second wife Nancy (Goldsberry) Maxson, brother Ramon E. Maxson, and special friend Barbara Woods.
He is survived by daughters Melanie L. (David) Schleich of Williamsport, Ohio and Anjanette Fox of Circleville, Ohio; three sons Donald R. Maxson, Jr. and Ronald G. (Kathy) Maxson of Circleville, Ohio and Lonnie M. (Diana) Maxson of Grove City, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister Wanda (David) Luckhart of Circleville, Ohio, sister in law Nancy Maxson of Laurelville, Ohio and step children Corky Cowdery of Circleville, Ohio and Butch (Pam) Valentine of Laurelville, Ohio. He also has several nieces and nephews that he enjoyed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
