Donna Jean Belcher 72 of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care, Circleville.
She was born on April 3, 1947 in Columbus to the late Richard H. and Florence M. (Hunt) Putnam.
Donna worked for the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Village of South Bloomfield before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Danny Lee "Buck" Belcher on Jan. 7, 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Dana Robert of Jim Falls, Wisconsin and Thomas Lee (Rhonda) of St. Mary's, Georgia; proud grandma of nine grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; and brother, Richard Putnum of Springfield.
The family will receive friends at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home 420 W. Main St. Ashville on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215
Published in Circleville Herald on July 9, 2019