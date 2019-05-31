|
Donna Jean Roy, age 68, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was in Maryland surrounded by family and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Katie and Forrest Phillips; daughter, Angela Joyce; husband, David Roy; and brother, Danny Phillips. Donna was a strong, giving, unselfish and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Joyce Meeks (Kevin), and Amanda Joyce; grandchildren, Trinity Largent, Hayden Simpson and Sophia Meeks; sister, Conda Wood (Rick); brother, Mark Phillips (Karena); sister-in-law, Kathy Phillips; loving stepchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6 from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 1, 2019