Donna Jean Wolfe, 76, of Circleville, entered heaven June 24, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. She was born on November 22, 1942 in Washington Township., the daughter of Emmett and Kathryn (Kraft) Frazier.

She was a member of the last graduating class of Pickaway Township High School in 1960, member of Circleville First Church of Christ in Christian Union for more than 59 years and retired from the Circleville Herald with over 27 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Frazier.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dale Wolfe; children, Daryl (Karyn) Wolfe of Circleville; Deanna (Rob) Reeser of Stoutsville and Douglas (Ellen) Wolfe of Westerville; grandchildren, Kayla, Kassi, Tyler, Jenna, Sydney, Griffin and Bria; and brother, Neil (Sonia) Frazier.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 at Circleville First Church, with Pastor Jay Neff officiating. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Circleville First Church, 436 E. Ohio St., Circleville, Ohio.

Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.

Published in Circleville Herald on June 26, 2019