Donna Tatman (Simmons), age 64, born on Jan. 1, 1955 passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and sister.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Martha Simmons; husband, Gary; son, Shawn Tatman; nephew, Curtis Mullins, Jr.; brother, Charles Simmons II; and sister Karen Jordan (Simmons).
Survived by sisters, Tammy (Larry) Storts, and Kristy Anacker; brother, Jeffrey Simmons; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 7 p.m. Evan Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call two hours prior to service. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 7, 2019